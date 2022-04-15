SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A cold front Thursday delivered a much cooler air mass to end the week. Yet another cold front brings about an even chillier air mass for the Easter weekend.

It’s pretty windy through the start of this evening with gusts possibly approaching 40 mph at times for much of Central New York, but farther to the north winds are expected to be even stronger. This is why there’s a Wind Advisory in effect for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. where the winds could gust to 50 mph and there could be some minor property damage and a few power outages.

TONIGHT:

More numerous rain showers build into Central New York after midnight as a cold front slowly slides in from the northwest. Rain may mix with a bit of snow over the hills by Saturday morning. Lows drop into low 40s for most.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the Easter weekend will probably not make you hop for joy. At least somewhat unsettled and chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend which won’t be great for any outdoor plans you may have with the kids and family.

SATURDAY:

It’s a damp and chilly Saturday with some rain showers moving through that could even mix snow before ending on Saturday afternoon, especially across the hills. Even over the hilltops little if any accumulation is expected due to the warm ground and temperatures above freezing.

We think our temperatures start the day in the 40s and hold there in the morning then dropping into the upper 30s on the afternoon.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Easter Sunday is unseasonably chilly and breezy with some snow showers and flurries thanks to Lake Ontario and a trough of low pressure swinging through Sunday morning/midday. We should see some sun develop during the afternoon though as drier air builds in later in the day with high pressure.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but there could be a quick slushy coating to an inch or so over the hills in CNY late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

If you have plans to attend an Easter service and or are attending/hosting an Easter egg hunt, be sure to dress warm! Temperatures likely start in the upper 20s to low 30s, and only rise into the mid-40s with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph making it feel more like the 20s and 30s much of the day!