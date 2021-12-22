Someone throws brick with mask taped to it through an Eastwood Café window

EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Employees at Café Kubal in Eastwood had quite the shock on Wednesday morning when they arrived to work to find someone had thrown a brick, with a mask taped to it, through the window causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Matt Godard owns the café. He said he received several messages and pictures from the café manager of the damage. “I noticed the hole in the window and the cracked front of the display case.”

The window is now boarded up. Godard said he doesn’t think someone just threw a brick through a window. “I think I know what the message is, and I can’t remove the mask mandate, personally I have to just comply with whatever the mandates are.”

He says wearing a mask isn’t just about enforcing a mandate for him. “I couldn’t live with myself if one of my baristas got awfully sick with COVID and I didn’t have the mask mandate in place.” He says he’s going to enforce it more now. “We’re back open and we’re going to stay open and they can bash out every single one of the windows and we’re going to board them up and we’re going to put a nice design on the outside of the windows that’s winter thematic and it’s going to be beautiful and we’re going to have fun with it. We’re not going to back down, we are going to hand out masks in the cafe’s and I’m really going to double down on it.”

Godard said fixing the damage will cost him about $6,000.00. Syracuse Police have been notified and they’re investigating the incident.