Son of woman injured in bus rollover says this is the second time one of his parents got in bus crash

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rescuers described a chaotic scene after a bus turned over of the Thruway over the weekend. Passengers trying to escape the overturned bus, Thruway drivers pulling over, trying to help. Among the 57 people on the bus, a woman from Poughkeepsie organized the community trip to Niagara Falls.

“She organizes every single one of them, she’s on the bus every single time, so she drives up to Niagara Falls or to Washington DC, multiple times this summer,” said Juan, who is the son of a woman that was in the bus rollover.

Juan is grateful that his mom survived. Although she was injured and in need of surgery. He’s grateful this time that she asked Juan to watch his little sisters.

“Thank God, eight out of ten trips, my mom takes my sisters with them, something they love so much, they’re okay with seeing Niagara Falls multiple times a year, this was the one time she didn’t take them. I’m glad they stayed home this time,” Juan said.

This is not the first time Juan has gotten a call about a parent in a rollover bus crash.

“It’s a miracle, really because it’s the second time one of my parents has been in a rollover bus accidents, so this time around it hits me twice as hard to know that it happened to both of them, already, and both of them made it out, life works in crazy ways, but they made it out okay,” Juan said.