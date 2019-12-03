Song and Labrador Mountains announce partnership with Vermont skiing destinations

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts in Central New York now have the opportunity to explore peaks in Vermont at a discounted rate. Peter Harris, President of Song and Labrador Mountains, announced on Tuesday via SkiCNY.com a new partnership with Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, both located in Killington, Vermont.

Since the merger of Song Mountain and Labrador Mountain in 2014, skiers and snowboarders in CNY have had the ability to ski two mountains for the price of one. Now full season pass holders at Song and Labrador will also receive up to 50% off daily lift passes at both Killington Resort and Pico Mountain.

“I’m really looking forward to this new affiliation with Killington and Pico,” Harris said. “Our goal has always been to give Song and Labrador patrons the consummate skiing and snowboarding experience, and now with these industry leaders on our team, two world-class New England resorts are included.”

Widely recognized as leaders in New England, Killington and Pico are both an easy 3.5 hour drive from Syracuse. Together Killington Resort and Pico Mountain offer seven peaks, including the second highest point in the state at 4,241 feet, and year-round recreation for guests.

Visit Killington.com and PicoMountain.com to learn more.

Complete partnership details can be found at SkiCNY.com.

