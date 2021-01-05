SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 2,800 were cast for the Window Wonderland contest and now we have a winner.
For the third year in a row, Soup R Salads on South Warren Street won the contest. They took home the top prize of $500. They received 50% of the votes.
Famous Artists on South Salina Street earned second place, winning $250. And for the first time in the history of the contest, there was a tie for third place!
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Element on Water each received $100 for their displays.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Soup R Salads takes 1st place in Syracuse Window Wonderland contest
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Family Healthcast: 1/5/2021
- Syracuse women’s basketball game against Notre Dame postponed
- WATCH: More mainly nuisance flakes continue to fall tonight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App