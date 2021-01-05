Soup R Salads takes 1st place in Syracuse Window Wonderland contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 2,800 were cast for the Window Wonderland contest and now we have a winner.

For the third year in a row, Soup R Salads on South Warren Street won the contest. They took home the top prize of $500. They received 50% of the votes.

Famous Artists on South Salina Street earned second place, winning $250. And for the first time in the history of the contest, there was a tie for third place!

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Element on Water each received $100 for their displays.