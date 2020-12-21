Source: NYS will get money from stimulus agreement, but not broad funding for local governments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., removes his face mask as he arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV/ABC) — The Onondaga County Executive and Syracuse Mayor will not receive the federal financial assistance they’ve been begging for over the last several months, at least not this year.

Top congressional lawmakers announced a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Sunday, a deal nearly nine months in the making.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the House of Representatives on Monday before heading to the U.S. Senate.

“Moments ago, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement. It will be another major rescue package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor Sunday night.

McConnell outlined a $900 billion dollar package that includes, among other things, a second draw of the paycheck protection program.

“We’ve not worked so hard to save as many jobs as possible all these months only to fumble the ball with vaccinations already underway,” McConnell said.

The agreement also includes “huge sums” for vaccine distribution, will “renew and extend” unemployment benefits, money for schools.”

“After a long and arduous year, after a year full of bad news, finally we have some good news to dealer to the American people,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Make no mistake about it. This agreement is far from perfect, but it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency.”

Schumer emphasized, as he has several times in recent days, that the bill is not robust enough and should be viewed as a “downpayment” that “should be viewed as a floor, not a ceiling.”

After several months of partisan bickering over the size and scope of the relief deal, lawmakers agreed to a $300 boost in weekly unemployment benefits, $600 relief checks for individuals, more than $300 billion for small business aid and huge pots of money for schools, hospitals and vaccine distribution.

Democrats acknowledged defeat in getting $160 billion in aid for state and local governments in the deal due to Republican opposition.

At the same time, McConnell has agreed to set aside liability protections for businesses, which he had said was a “red line” for Republicans.

Despite the lack of general funding for state and local governments, a source tells NewsChannel 9 that New York State will get some direct payments but he didn’t offer specifics.

The source was not willing to say what kind of funding will be available and specific details of the bill have not been released.

The Onondaga County Health Department could benefit from funding allocated to support vaccine distributions, which is reportedly part of the deal. It’s not known if vaccination funds will go to the state or county government levels.

Funding for schools could trickle down to the Syracuse City School District. Its budget could be impacted by any cuts made by the state or city lawmakers.

Both Onondaga County’s and the City of Syracuse’s budgets are funded by sales tax, which has taken a hit by the early pandemic shutdown and a slower spending economy since.

Both governments could have more funding cut by New York State, also facing a financial crisis.

To make up nearly $100 million, Onondaga County has left many open jobs unfilled, had to negotiate with its labor union to reduce staff hours and eliminate some positions.

The City of Syracuse is forcing its workers to take four unpaid days off between 2020 and 2021.