GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in a police chase on 390 involving a tractor-trailer was shot and killed by law enforcement late Wednesday, a source close to the situation tells News 8.
An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area, saying “Livingston County currently in pursuit of a tractor trailer 390 SB from Geneseo, he is trying to ram traffic off the highway at this time.”
Our crew at the scene says the chase appears to have ended on Lakeville Road in Geneseo.
There is still a heavy police presence attending to the scene. Several shots appeared to have been fired, but details remain very limited at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Source: Suspect in tractor-trailer chase in Geneseo shot and killed by police
- Heritage Hill Brewhouse set to open their outdoor seating area
- 1 dead after car catches on fire following police pursuit in Oswego County
- WATCH: Another mild night, a few showers possible Thursday
- Is outside seating at restaurants allowed right now?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App