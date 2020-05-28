Source: Suspect in tractor-trailer chase in Geneseo shot and killed by police

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in a police chase on 390 involving a tractor-trailer was shot and killed by law enforcement late Wednesday, a source close to the situation tells News 8.

An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area, saying “Livingston County currently in pursuit of a tractor trailer 390 SB from Geneseo, he is trying to ram traffic off the highway at this time.”

Our crew at the scene says the chase appears to have ended on Lakeville Road in Geneseo.

There is still a heavy police presence attending to the scene. Several shots appeared to have been fired, but details remain very limited at this time.