SOURCES: Big Ten to play football this season

EAST LANSING, MICH (WLNS)— Inside sources tell WLNS that MSU will play football this season, with games anticipated to start around October 17.
This is subject to change, but sources confirm that practice would likely start within the next two weeks.
The season would include eight games, with the top two teams in each division playing one another for the Big Ten Championship.
University presidents and chancellors have been meeting at the Big Ten headquarters in suburban Chicago and there was speculation that the 2020 football season would be restarted.
There were social media posts that claimed a decision would be made tonight, leading to speculation that the season would be reinstated.
On August 11 the Big Ten presidents and chancellors postponed all fall sports, including football, by an 11-3 margin.
The Pac 12 followed suit but none of the other major football conferences postponed their seasons.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock
- Syracuse Stage engaging audiences despite going virtual for the 2020/2021 season
- Comedian Jon Stewart presses Congress to help veterans exposed to burn pits
- Woman who complained of sexual assault at ICE facility deported, lawyer says
- WATCH: Mainly clear and cool, but not as chilly as last night
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App