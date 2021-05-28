South Salina Street southbound in Syracuse expected to close for several weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced that South Salina Street between Fayette and Jefferson Streets will close to southbound traffic beginning June 1.

One lane will be maintained for northbound traffic.

The lane closures are required for the full reconstruction of the pavement and are expected to be in place for several weeks. Final surface paving and striping will be completed at a later date. This project is part of the “dig once” approach the city is using to fix multiple infrastructure utilities beneath the surface prior to repaving.

All on-street parking will be prohibited in this block. Residents and business owners are reminded to move their parked vehicles by 7 a.m. June 1.

The Syracuse Water Department will begin water main projects on East Jefferson Street with corresponding street closures anticipated on the following dates:

June 1 – June 8: Intersection of S. Warren Street and E. Jefferson Street, will be closed to all traffic;

June 8 – June 15: E. Jefferson Street, from S. Warren Street to Montgomery Street, will be closed to all traffic;

June 16 – June 23: E. Jefferson Street, from S. Warren Street to S. Salina Street, will be closed to all traffic; and

June 24 – June 30: W. Jefferson Street, from S. Salina Street to S. Clinton Street, will be closed to all traffic.

Detours will be marked for all temporary lane closures. The project start and completion dates are contingent upon the weather.