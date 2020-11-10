South Seneca CSD moving to remote classes Nov. 10

OVID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the South Seneca Central School District will be remote learning on Tuesday, November 10. This is due to an escaped parolee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.

The school posted on its Twitter account that many roads were closed in the area, prompting the decision.

