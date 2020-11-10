South Seneca CSD moving to remote classes Nov. 10

OVID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the South Seneca Central School District will be remote learning on Tuesday, November 10. This is due to an escaped parolee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.
The school posted on its Twitter account that many roads were closed in the area, prompting the decision.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 11/10/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 11/10/20
- Champions: 11/10/20
- The List 11/10/20
- TechBytes: 11/10/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App