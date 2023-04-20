SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking garage on South Warren Street was shut down by Syracuse Code Enforcement on March 29 for safety concerns. OSHA first alerted them because it had nothing to protect the public from the work going on there.

“Until we can deem it safe for the public to enter and use that space, it will remain shuttered as it is today,” said Jake Dishaw, Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse.

Dishaw said the owner does have an engineer and they haven’t met yet to discuss a plan to get into compliance. The building is approximately 60 years old.

“It needs some supervised work from a licensed engineer or architect on how they can repair some areas that need to be worked on. But we’re hopeful the owner can put some resources into it,” Dishaw said, “So it can be reopened.”

The deadly parking garage collapse in New York City emphasized how important inspections and taking action to close this garage are.

“That’s why those types of structures are required to have an operating certificate,” Dishaw said. “They’re required to have an engineer condition assessment submitted to us annually. And then every three years they need to do a structural assessment report that is submitted to us and reviewed. So, all that is happening with all of our parking garages city-wide.”

Dishaw encourages everyone to report structural concerns if they see them. Some things include sagging or failing walls, ceilings or floors and cracked concrete.

“There are some things that you might not be able to see that could be problematic too. So if there are concerns or questions people can always call us for a complaint to come to investigate and do an inspection,” Dishaw.

The owner tells NewsChannel 9 he will have a timeline after he meets with the city.

To call in a complaint, you can reach the Code Enforcement Department at (315) 448-8695.