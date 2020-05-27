Interactive Maps

Southern Tier native among SpaceX’s first astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — NASA says it’s a go for the SpaceX launch on Wednesday afternoon.

SpaceX provided the vessel, a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA is supplying the astronauts: Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. Hurley is originally from the Southern Tier of New York State.

The rocket is set for liftoff at 4:30 p.m.

The first mission is just a flight test, but NASA says it eventually could certify SpaceX for astronaut missions to the International Space Station.

