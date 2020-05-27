CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — NASA says it’s a go for the SpaceX launch on Wednesday afternoon.
SpaceX provided the vessel, a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket.
NASA is supplying the astronauts: Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. Hurley is originally from the Southern Tier of New York State.
The rocket is set for liftoff at 4:30 p.m.
The first mission is just a flight test, but NASA says it eventually could certify SpaceX for astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Southern Tier native among SpaceX’s first astronauts
- Delivery of Census 2020 questionnaires to resume
- Daily Pledge: McNamara Elementary, 4th Grade, Mr. Hudson – May 27th
- Picture of the Day: 5/27/20
- Siena Poll: Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App