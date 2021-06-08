Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes to make their way to the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Jersey Shore to Syracuse, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will return to the Great New York State Fair this year to bring their rock and R&B sound on August 29.

The time of the show is TBA, but concert-goers can expect a good time as this act comes from the same musical scene that produced Bruce Springsteen and “Little” Steven VanZandt. The band is best known for their original hit “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” and their version of the the R&B classic “Havin’ A Party”.

This is the band’s third show at the NYS Fair, after shows in 2009 and 2014. Like all others, this concert will be free with $3 fair admission.