Southwest Airlines makes its debut at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Southwest Airlines has officially landed in Syracuse! The popular low-fare airline made its debut Sunday morning at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport and was welcomed with quite a party.

Elected officials, airport personnel and Southwest leadership gathered to cheer on the first flight of passengers landing at the airport with a water cannon salute and all.

On board the plane was the Klan family who’s been going to every Southwest inaugural flight since 2009.

“We’ve been flying southwest for probably 25 years but about 13 years ago on one of the napkins there’s a map of all the city’s they serve and we started crossing off what we’ve been to and said how do we go to the rest of these?” said mom Haly Klan.

One hundred twenty one cities later and the Pennsylvania natives landed in Syracuse. The family said the airline’s customer service, low fares and free baggage is what’s kept them coming back year after year.

The benefits go beyond the passengers though, elected officials believe adding this new service will help to boost the local economy and propel the city of Syracuse into a first-class destination.

“I think it’s another sign of the economic growth in Central New York. You’ve got one of the premiere airlines in the country, very popular with tourists, very popular with business individuals and for them to come to Syracuse is just another example of the growth we’re experiencing here,” Congressman John Katko said.

And the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is hoping the new airline encourages more travelers to visit Central New York or help others get to where they’re going cheaper and quicker.

Southwest Airlines will offer three daily flights to Baltimore Washington International Airport and one weekly flight to Orlando International Airport with hopes of expanding services soon.