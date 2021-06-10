Southwest Airlines to add Syracuse as a new destination, sources tell NewsChannel 9

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday, April 22 reported first-quarter net income of $116 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday they are adding Syracuse to their list of destinations.

There will be three flights from Syracuse to Baltimore daily and during peak fall and winter holiday periods there will be nonstop service to Orlando, both beginning in November.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport will be the airline’s 18th new airport added since early 2020 and the 121st airport for Southwest.

“We’re continuing to expand our service bringing low fares, flexible policies, and world-famous Hospitality to more people, making it easier to choose Southwest,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines. “Our latest destination in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York not only allows New Yorkers easier access to our growing network but brings the offerings of Upstate New York to our existing Customers.”

One way fares to Baltimore will be as low as $49.