Southwest bringing nonstop flights from Syracuse to Tampa this spring

(WSYR-TV) — Seasonal nonstop Southwest Airlines flights to Tampa Bay are coming to Syracuse Hancock International Airport this spring.

Southwest will launch this weekly, Saturday-only service April 30, 2022.

“We are of course thrilled to see Southwest Airlines increase their footprint here at SYR,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “This seasonal service will provide our leisure and business travelers increased options to quickly – and affordably – make the trip from SYR directly to Tampa in a matter of a few hours.”

To learn about SYR’s 27 nonstop destinations, you can visit the airport’s Destinations page.