Space heater causes house fire at Ashworth Place in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department received a call at 2:16 a.m. of a reported house fire at 205 Ashworth Place, between Walnut Avenue and Pine Street in Syracuse.

Upon arrival, Syracuse fire says they found smoke emerging from the 2-story private dwelling. After further investigation, crews discovered flames on the second floor, quickly spreading to the attic space.

Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the flames while searching all areas of the home for

trapped or endangered occupants and evacuating occupants into the frigid -5 degree outdoor temperature at the time.

No injuries were reported, and thanks to thermal imaging cameras, firefighters could also locate, confine, and extinguish several pockets of hidden fire in an exterior wall.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting 2 displaced occupants with shelter and other needs.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau have determined that the fire started because of an electrical issue created by a space heater plugged into a power strip.