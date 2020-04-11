SPCA lends a paw: Providing pet food for people in need

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SPCA is stepping up to lend a paw.
If you’re struggling to pay for pet food, SPCA of Tompkins is here to help. They are giving away free bags of pet food to anyone in need.
Surrounding businesses also stepped in, donating food so people and their pets could eat.
Joe Hoffer, animal control manager, said, “People are really coming together for the cause, and it certainly makes us happy to see that and to be a part of it.”
The animal shelter plans on handing out pet food once a week for the next couple of weeks, or until supplies run out.
The Tompkins County SPCA is located at 1640 Henshaw Road in Ithaca. You can give them a call at 607-257-1822.
