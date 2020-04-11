Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

SPCA lends a paw: Providing pet food for people in need

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SPCA is stepping up to lend a paw.

If you’re struggling to pay for pet food,  SPCA of Tompkins is here to help. They are giving away free bags of pet food to anyone in need.

Surrounding businesses also stepped in, donating food so people and their pets could eat.

Joe Hoffer, animal control manager, said, “People are really coming together for the cause, and it certainly makes us happy to see that and to be a part of it.”

The animal shelter plans on handing out pet food once a week for the next couple of weeks, or until supplies run out.

The Tompkins County SPCA is located at 1640 Henshaw Road in Ithaca. You can give them a call at 607-257-1822.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected