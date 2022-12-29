AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA.

Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left in a dog park in Fleming yesterday around 9:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Tom Adessa.

Two people from East Lake Road called and brought Ani in, they said “she is a real sweetie.”

There is no license plate number on the person who dumped her, but he has a trim build, is 5’10”, African American man with neat dreadlocks, glasses, no facial hair and looks to be roughly in his late 20’s.

According to the Cruelty Investigator, he was driving a grey four door sedan with New York plates on it.

Abandoning a dog is a misdemeanor in New York State.

If you know the person who abandoned the dog, you are urged to call (315) 253-5841 or (315) 707-8147.