SPCA warns of social media puppy scam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York SPCA issued a warning Wednesday about an apparent scam involving the sale of puppies.
In a news release, the SPCA said someone claims to be selling puppies, collecting money for the dog, then sending the people to the SPCA shelter in Mattydale.
The organization says one family showed up at the shelter after driving here from Massachusetts. The family had sent their payment to a link on a Facebook page.
The SPCA wants to remind everyone that is not how it adopts out animals. The only animals available for adoption are those pictured on its website, it never takes money in advance, and meets prospective adopters face to face.
