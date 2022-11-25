SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution.

Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears.

The mall opened this morning as early as 5:00 a.m. and SPD and Destiny USA security personnel have been on guard. They will continue to be on-site till the mall closes at 9:00 p.m.

SPD also increased its safety measures this year by enforcing the ‘Minors at the Mall Policy,” which details that everyone 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

SPD reminds shoppers to not forget, if they see something, say something and call 911.