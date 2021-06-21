Syracuse Police arrest two on First Degree Robbery Charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest Saturday in Syracuse led to slew of charges for two male suspects: with one being just 16 years old.

June 12, 2021, around 6:20 p.m., five officers from the Gun Violence Suppression Detail noticed a robbery on the 100 block of Dudley Street. After the robbery, officers located Kamy Paul, 22, and placed him into custody.

Police recovered a loaded firearm and illegal drugs from Paul’s possession. Paul was arrested and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

The other suspect, who was identified as a 16-year-old, was known to be on probation by investigators and located via his tracking device at his residence in Baldwinsville.

The teen was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree and taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center.