SPD arrests man who they say robbed gas station with hatchet

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is under arrest after police say he robbed a gas station with a hatchet. 

Paul Clemson, 47, was charged with robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for demanding money from employees at the Sunoco located at 200 N. State Street, according to police. 

SPD responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. when employees told them a person robbed the store and fled. Police then located a man matching Clemson’s description at the Snowden Apartments across the street from the gas station. Police say they then found Clemson in the building and found cash and clothes matching the clothes the robber was wearing on the surveillance tape. 

