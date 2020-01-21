SPD Chief Kenton Buckner addresses crime and changes after first year of service in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a little over a year since Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner was sworn into the department as the first out-of-state chief for the city.

In 2019, Buckner said the department was able to solve 18 of the 20 homicides. When it comes to crime rates, Buckner said violent crime as a whole has gone down in the city for cases of robbery, rape, and homicides. However, the number of aggravated assaults has gone up by 17%.

And while most of that crime is evenly distributed throughout the city, there are neighborhoods that are more susceptible.

Buckner said the southwest side sees the most homicides, while the north side sees other crimes. That statistic, he says, mainly has to do with the fact that that region makes up nearly 50% of the city. The chief says many new Americans live on the north side, too. And they are especially vulnerable to become the victim of a crime.

To deal with these issues, Buckner has made it a point to assign captains in the department to specific neighborhoods.

Not only to keep an eye on issues like this, but to make sure the community feels comfortable coming to police.

“When you look in our city, some of those docs that we see annually as it relates to violent crime, they occur in the same communities day in and day out, which is the most frustrating part,” said Chief Kenton Buckner. “So even when an agency is experiencing a decrease in some of these crimes, it’s difficult for the community to get excited about that because they’re still hearing shots fired every night.”

SPD also dealt with a handful of officer-involved shootings in 2019. Chief Buckner said he feels comfortable with the actions of his officers in relation to those cases. Buckner also said there is one common denominator with the suspects in most of those incidents, and that’s an issue with mental illness.

