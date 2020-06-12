SPD Chief: Officer used ‘reasonable and necessary force’ against photojournalist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner has announced the results of the investigation into the use of force by an officer against a photojournalist.

The chief said the officer used reasonable and necessary force. He also said it was never the officer’s intent to knock over or hurt photojournalist Dennis Nett.

Nett is a photojournalist with Syrcause.com. The incident happened as police were dealing with violent protests in the city on the night of May 30.