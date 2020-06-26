SPD cracking down on illegal fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have responded to 632 calls in the past two weeks about illegal fireworks. From those calls, they have made six seizures and 14 arrests.
The problem has skyrocketed in cities across the nation. Loud booms, bright light shows, all of which are illegal in New York State. If you are caught with illegal fireworks, police can issue an appearance ticket.
If you hear fireworks, call 911. They need your tips to track the data. Syracuse Police said the most helpful thing to do is to give the exact address of where they are being shot off or name the corner stores where they are selling illegal fireworks.
There is a dedicated nightly patrol that responds to calls and proactively searches for illegal fireworks in Syracuse.
The city is hosting a public meeting Monday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
