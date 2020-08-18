SPD handing out ice cream Tuesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Rick’s Polar Pops Ice Cream will be teaming up to hand out free ice cream on Tuesday, August 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Head to the 500-block of Butternut Street, at Pavone’s Pizza Parking Lot, for a sweet treat.
SPD says this is an opportunity to build positive relationships in the community.
