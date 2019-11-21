SPD investigates more racist graffiti on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are still no suspects in mind for whoever is responsible for the rampant cases of racist graffiti reported at Syracuse University.

The most recent graffiti was found on the fifth and sixth floors of Day Hall, where this all started more than two weeks ago. A post-it note with racist language was also found on the first floor of Flint Hall and racist graffiti was found at the Comstock Art facility.

In the meantime, Syracuse Police have arrested Kym McGowan, 18, in connection to a graffiti incident that wasn’t racist. It actually supported the campus protests. McGowan, who is listed as a freshman in the student directory, has been charged with criminal mischief, accused of vandalizing Bird Library and the Irving Garage.

On Thursday afternoon, NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Syracuse Police Department. Their focus continues to be investigating the string of racist incidents on campus, including investigating the swastika found in the snow over on Comstock last week. The Syracuse Police Department continues to investigate the racist manifesto that was posted online and seen by students at Syracuse, as well.

Even though students are preparing to head home for Thanksgiving break, the investigations into all of the racist incidents on campus will continue. The Syracuse Police Department, DPS, State Police, and the FBI are all working on solving the cases.

Four new incidents were reported on Thursday, which add to the more than a dozen in the past two weeks.

“It has been busy. Overwhelming at times. I think we try to do is obviously trying to get the most timely information out as possible while trying to be as transparent as possible. I just want to remind people that, in my opinion, I don’t believe that this is a hateful city by any means. But I just think that we need to come together as a community and identify the people that are doing this,” said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.

Law enforcement will have a presence on the SU campus going forward.

On Thursday, the University announced that students would not be punished for not attending class on Thursday or Friday.

Also on Thursday, Chancellor Kent Syverud reached an agreement with a group of Jewish students about recommendations the university says will ultimately strengthen the campus. He has also signed off on all 19 recommendations from student protestors, with three edits.

