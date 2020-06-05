SPD investigating after photojournalist was pushed to ground by officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating after a video surfaced showing a Syracuse.com photojournalist being pushed to the ground by one of the city’s police officers.

The video was taken on Saturday night when violence broke out in downtown following a night of protests.

Chief Kenton Bucker said the incident is being investigated and, in his words, they are working with three seconds of video to try and figure out what happened and if an officer was out of line.

The chief plans to release more information once the investigation is complete.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released the following statement on the incident:

After the video was brought to my attention on Monday morning, I immediately asked Chief Buckner to conduct a complete review of the incident, which is underway. To be clear, I do not condone unwarranted acts of aggression by the Syracuse Police Department towards the media, and I am deeply concerned about incidents involving media I have seen happening around the country. I have spoken directly to Syracuse.com, the Syracuse Press Club, and to Mr. Nett to apologize for what occurred and restate my support for the role of the media. I will reserve final judgement on the actions of the officer until the Chief’s review is complete. In the meantime, I have asked Chief Buckner to make it clear to his officers that the media serve a critical role in our community, especially at this trying time in our nation.

Buckner also released a statement on the incident: