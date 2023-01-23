SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case.

Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial for part of the day, but some neighbors cleared the snow off.

This week Brexi will be laid to rest. Common Councilor Rita Paniagua said she is helping the family navigate the difficult process.

“This is a very spiritual family,” Paniagua said. “So they find comfort and rest in the word of the Lord. They find comfort and rest in believing and knowing where she is. So little by little I see the restoration, it’s a hard process.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222 or download the Tip 411 app. Your tips can remain anonymous.