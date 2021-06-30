SPD looking for help in search of stolen church lawnmower

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department needs your help in locating a stolen lawnmower. 

It was stolen from English Lutheran Church at 501 James Street on May 24 after being left alone for a few minutes. 

The mower, which was only weeks old, is valued at $8,000. 

Police say, the person that stole the mower is a white male with a thin build, short hair or bald, wearing a blue shirt, dark colored jeans and a blue backpack. 

The two were last seen in the photos above at the corner of Salina and N. Isabella Streets around 12:10 p.m. 

Model- Ferris ISX 800, 61-inch mowing deck.  

Serial Number 40017464946494. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area