SPD looking for video from weekend’s shooting to help with the investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another violent weekend shook the City of Syracuse with a known total of 12 people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those instances happening on the city’s west side where nine people were shot at a party.

The Syracuse Police Department is still working through the details as they shift through evidence from Saturday night’s shooting that happened in the back parking lot of the WCNY building on the west side.

At last check, a 17-year-old male was still fighting for his life with severe injuries. The other victims ranging in age from 18 to 53 years old, but Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said on Saturday night that he expects them all to survive.

There was some sort of party involving a few hundred people near the corner of Marcellus and Wyoming streets on Saturday night when police got a report of a stolen vehicle in the area. When officers got to the scene, they were met by those people running and screaming. Just before officers arrived, nine people had been shot. Since police couldn’t find a shooter or shooters, they searched for those victims to get them medical attention.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts suggest there were multiple shooters.

“We are in the obvious early stages of the investigation as we canvass the area, attempting to collect witnesses, footage that you have. We certainly need any help from our community. If you have something that would be able to aid us in this investigation, we would ask that you come forward,” Buckner said.

Police say the fact that there were hundreds of people at the party can both hinder and help the investigation, but any kind of evidence you have, send it in to police. You can reach them at (315) 442-5222.

