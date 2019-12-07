SPD: Man shot in the leg Saturday on Syracuse’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old man is suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg after police say he was shot early Saturday.

Police responded to the 1900 block of South Ave at 3:06 a.m. after getting a shots fired call.

Just after, the victim arrived at Community Hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.