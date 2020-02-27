SPD scheduled to meet with Destiny USA store owners on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Syracuse Police Department are scheduled to meet with Destiny USA mall tenants on Thursday to discuss how they’re shifting strategy after eight reported burglaries since November.
One of those leaving tenants particularly shaken was a heist on January 24 at Finish Line where a burglar went through a back hallway, cut a hole in the wall into the store, and ran out with cash registers and a safe. Detectives have already made arrests in some of the cases.
