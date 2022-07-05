SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski says he knew from an early age he wanted to be a cop.

“My grandfather was a police officer and I always saw it as an honorable profession,” Malinowski explained.

The Syracuse Police Department hopes to attract young people like Lieutenant Malinowski with a new Junior Cadet Program to expose them early to the profession.

“The goal of this is to put our arms around them early on, provide them some money, provide them some training, bring them into our police family and keep that interest in law enforcement going, along with making sure they have the good moral character and haven’t done anything in their past that would exclude them.” Lt. Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Public Information Officer

This new program comes when police staffing numbers are low, and the number of people injured or killed by gunfire in the city has increased by 40%.

“We think this will be a unique way to get those staffing levels up. We can’t just rely on traditional ways of recruitment,” Malinowski added.

This 50-week program is paid:

·$13.00/hour for training

$13.20/hour for work experience

Eligibility requirements:

Candidate must want to become a Police Officer and agree to take the Onondaga County ‘Police Officer/Deputy Sheriff’ civil service exam when eligible

City of Syracuse resident

16 to 24 years of age

High School Diploma or GED

No felony convictions

No unlawful use of any controlled substances within the past 3 years or unlawful use of Adderall in the past year

Those chosen will get a good feel for the job.

“Being in various parts of the police department that civilians can partake in,” Malinowski says, “We have a robust civilian workforce as it is that supports us which we’re very grateful for.”

If you’re interested, send the information below to Syracuse Police Department Human Resources Division:

511 S. State St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Or email hr@syracusepolice.org

Full name: _____________________________________________________________________________

Date of Birth ___________________________________________________________________________

Phone: ________________________________________________________________________________

Address: _________________________Syracuse, NY Zip Code: ___________________________________

E-mail address: _________________________________________________________________________