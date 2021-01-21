SPD warning of a recent increase in burglaries in the Strathmore neighborhood

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are warning of an increase in burglaries in a Syracuse neighborhood.

Syracuse Police said they have seen an increase recently in burglaries, even while people are home, in the Strathmore neighborhood.

According to police, suspects are entering through unlocked doors and windows. They want the public to be proactive and secure their residence and vehicles.

If you see anyone suspicious or out of place, call 911.

SPD has increased marked and unmarked patrols in the area to catch those who are responsible.