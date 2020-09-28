SPD welcomes officer home after carbon monoxide incident in Sylvan Beach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, members of the Syracuse Police Department welcomed Officer William Lashomb home after he spend several days at Upstate University Hospital.

The officer was on board of a boat that was docked along the Erie Canal in Sylvan Beach when Carbon Monoxide got inside the boat.

This caused Lashomb to have serious injuries.

A woman who was on board, 34-year-old Blair Dodge of Central Square, died from the incident.

