CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday night Doug Jackson, a physical education teacher at Baldwinsville, spoke at West Genesee High School about his own struggles with mental health.

Jackson said he has struggled with depression since he was a child and is now getting help. He spoke about his friend, Rob, who played lacrosse in college.

Rob died by suicide in March 2021 leaving Jackson devastated.

One of those listening to Jackson’s story was Cailey Shaw, a senior at West Genesee High School.

“The last couple weeks of school my junior year I hit a really bad depression where I was having suicidal thoughts and I went to bed everyday praying that I would not wake up because I was tired of going to bed hurting and waking up hurting the same way.” Cailey Shaw, a senior at West Genesee High School.

Shaw said an overwhelming work load and a break up were some of the reasons why she was anxious and depressed, but her uncle getting cancer hit her hardest.

“He was in remission and then he would be really good and then it would get really bad. Then he got to a point where he was really good and then he would have little problems and he would go to the hospital and one day out of no where he bled to death and there was no saving him.” Cailey Shaw, a senior at West Genesee High School.

Jackson told the students, families, and teachers, that many people struggle with the illness and we must begin speaking up. “Adults need to speak up, you know kids need to see adults who are willing to talk about their struggles. We just don’t have enough of them right now and we have to have people speaking up.”

Shaw has spoken up and now she wants to help others do the same which is why she decided to become an ambassador for Morgan’s Message, an organization that raises awareness for mental health. “I want to help my peers know that they’re not alone and I think that’s the biggest thing knowing they shouldn’t be embarrassed about it because I know I was super embarrassed about it, but its so normal and so many people go through it.”