Special Edition of Newsmakers this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join us Thursday for a special edition of Newsmakers with Dan Cummings.
In the hour-long special, he will talk with financial advisor Rick Reagan about unemployment, the stimulus checks, small business loans and restarting the economy.
He will also talk with Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate University Hospital, about when life will return to normal and the potential for a second wave of coronavirus.
The special edition of Newsmakers with Dan Cummings airs Thursday at 1 p.m. on LocalSYR.com and the NewsChannel 9 app as well as at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.
