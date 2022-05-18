(WSYR-TV) — The Special Olympics Track and Field Event at Cicero-North Syracuse High School scheduled to take place Thursday, May 19, has been moved to next Thursday, May 26, because of the risk of inclement weather.

Organizers say athletes can start arriving at C-NS around 9:30 a.m. on May 26. The Parade of Athletes will begin the day’s events, with the competition beginning sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and student-athletes from Fayetteville-Manlius, Jamesville-DeWitt, Liverpool, Lyncourt, Marcellus, North Syracuse, OCM BOCES, Solvay and West Genesee are expected to participate.