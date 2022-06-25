ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With the Special Olympics opening ceremonies being held last night, June 24, the games are set to begin today, June 25.

The schedule for events happening today are as follows:

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Track & Field

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Basketball & Swimming

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Volleyball

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Powerlifting

9:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Tennis

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Bowling

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Athlete Health Screenings

7:00 – 8:30 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies and Dance Party

All events are set to take place at either Ithaca high school or Ithaca college, as for the bowling competition, attendees will have to travel to Midway Lanes.

To learn more about the event or how to donate, click here.