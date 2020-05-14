Special postage cancellation commemorates Fishing and Heritage Day

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though this year’s Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Day has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a special U.S. postal cancellation to commemorate the event’s 12th year will still be available to the public.

The application for approving and producing the postmark was completed weeks before the decision was made to cancel the South Otselic event.

Even though the event itself won’t be happening this year, we decided to go ahead with the cancellation stamp to commemorate the community’s heritage centered around the former B.F. Gladding Fishing Line Company, the South Otselic Fish Culture Station and recreational trout fishing in the Otselic River. Tom Neal — Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association Chairman

This year’s artwork for the cancellation stamp was produced by local artist Shawn Rowe.

The cancellation postmark will be available to the public for 30 days, starting on May 16.