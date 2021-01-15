Specific North Country locations to be dredged to improve St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario resiliency

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dredging has begun in areas along Lake Onatrio to help build resiliency in waterside communities.

Governor Andrew Cuomo that a new Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Regional Dredging project has begun at Little Sodus Bay on Lake Ontario and more are planned. This Initiative was original developed in response unprecedented flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to help communities build resiliency.

The Office of the Governor stated that the project in Little Sodus Bay, as well as across the state, will remove accumulated sediment from the bottom of a waterway to allow for continued safe passage of watercrafts; ultimately supporting tourism and persevering wildlife.

As of January 14, 2021, New York State has completed four REDI dredging projects and has removed 15 thousand cubic yards of sediment. The Governor’s Office stated that this has provided recreational boaters with safe access to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Additionally, the Office added that Phase I and II of the project include prioritizing 20 harbor navigation channels. Upon completion of the project, an anticipated 100 thousand cubic yards of sediment is expected to be removed.

Future REDI sites include the following.

Clayton French Creek Marina, Henderson “The Cut”, Jefferson County

Ogdensburg “City Front Channel,” Morristown Navigation Channel, St. Lawrence County

Salmon River/Port Ontario, Oswego County

Olcott Harbor, Golden Hill State Park, Niagara County

Oak Orchard Harbor, Johnson Creek, Orleans County

Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Irondequoit Bay, Monroe County

Bear Creek Harbor, Pultneyville, Wayne County

Phase III will provide counties with information to update, expand and implement and existing Regional Dredging Management Plan to insure operational channels.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowners assistance, $30 million for business resiliency improvements and $15 million for the regional dredging effort. A remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects.