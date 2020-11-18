Spectrum building hit by bullet in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — A Spectrum News building in Syracuse was hit by a bullet on Tuesday morning.
Syracuse Police confirmed that a bullet went through a second-floor window and landed on the floor.
They believe that it was random and was shot from the Erie Boulevard side.
There were no witnesses or injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Activists want San Diego County sheriff to stop helping ICE
- Bills will do a ‘deep dive’ into how to get their running game going
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State
- Border economy still in flux due to COVID-19, but some signs point to recovery
- Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App