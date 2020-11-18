Spectrum building hit by bullet in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — A Spectrum News building in Syracuse was hit by a bullet on Tuesday morning.

Syracuse Police confirmed that a bullet went through a second-floor window and landed on the floor.

They believe that it was random and was shot from the Erie Boulevard side.

There were no witnesses or injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

