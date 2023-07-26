EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spectrum has announced it’s shuttering its call center in East Syracuse. The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 26.

The move will impact nearly 300 people.

Come this fall, Spectrum will transition calls to other centers from its East Syracuse Community Solutions Center. Up to 50 employees from the East Syracuse call center will be transferred to a small and medium-sized business sales call center in Syracuse in the coming weeks.

Spectrum is giving its employees the option to apply for any position they’re qualified for within the company. If an employee doesn’t have a new job by the time the center closes, they’ll be eligible to receive comprehensive severance benefits.

Those who want to relocate to other centers, like Buffalo, will be able to do so. There are also open positions at several other call centers in Upstate New York that employees can apply for.

Employees working in different areas of the business at the call center will continue as normal.