Spectrum customers across Upstate New York experience service issues

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
spectrum_1525277820235.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people who have Spectrum internet, phone and cable are without service on Saturday afternoon. 

People started calling the NewsChannel 9 station around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday asking why they have no service.

According to Spectrum’s Twitter account they are aware of the issues customers are experiencing and are working to fix them.

The tweet also explains that the outages are not only affecting Upstate New York customers, but also customers in Maine and New Hampshire.

NewsChannel 9 has tried contacting the Spectrum customer service line, but have been unable to speak with anyone.

According to downdetector.com, there were over 12,000 reports of service issues at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

There are no updates from Spectrum on when they may have the issue resolved.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected