Spectrum donates $500 to Charity for Children

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spectrum announced on Tuesday that it donated $500 to Charity for Children.

This donation is part of the company’s national community philanthropic program — Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The funds will be used to support children that require travel outside of Syracuse for treatment and diagnostic purposes and for longer periods of time.

Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent. Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America. Noel Dempsey — Area Vice President at Field Operations for Charter Communications

I would like to extend my deepest thanks to Spectrum Employee Community Grants for their recent generous donation to support our mission. This donation allowed Charity for Children to continue to provide much needed service to local children with both chronic and terminal diseases when the entire world was on lockdown. During this challenging time we have said ‘yes’ to every family that has reached out to us for service because of donations such as this one. Thank you for remembering us during this time. Nina Albino-DeVoldre — Executive Director for Charity for Children

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 225 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

Recipients deliver critical social servicing and help underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety.

Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.