Spectrum says internet service working normally

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has received several reports regarding an outage of Spectrum’s internet services.

The newsroom has heard from the Central Square School District and the Liverpool Central School District. Both are reporting that the outage is affecting their networks.

However, this afternoon a spokesperson for the company says all of its services in the region were operating normally, and it had no reports of any disruptions to its network.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected