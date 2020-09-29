Spectrum says internet service working normally

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has received several reports regarding an outage of Spectrum’s internet services.
The newsroom has heard from the Central Square School District and the Liverpool Central School District. Both are reporting that the outage is affecting their networks.
However, this afternoon a spokesperson for the company says all of its services in the region were operating normally, and it had no reports of any disruptions to its network.
