Speed limit lowered on Onondaga Lake Parkway as winter approaches

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The speed limit on Onondaga Lake Parkway has been lowered to 45 mph, as drivers in Central New York should prepare for winter weather.

As of Sunday, the speed limit on the Onondaga Lake Parkway was lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph.

The State Departments of Transportation lowers the speed limit every November 1 because of the blowing and drifting snow that can come across the lake.

The speed limit change went into effect on Sunday, and will remain in place until April 1.

So, take it slow if you’re driving on the parkway for the next few months.