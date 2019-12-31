Speed limit lowered to 45 mph on Thruway and I-81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A brief, but intense snow squall will move through Central New York late this afternoon.

The snow event will pretty much be over by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Accumulations of snow will be minor, generally a couple of inches or less.

“These snow squalls will hit fast and furiously and I am urging the public to avoid any unnecessary travel this afternoon and evening,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you are driving and get caught in white-out conditions, please pull over and wait it out. Our state response team will be working ahead of the storm to clear the roads and respond to any potential emergencies.”

At the Governor’s direction, the Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority are lowering the speed limit to 45 mph on I-90, I-86, I-81, I-84, I-88 and Rt. 17, and additional New York State Police will be deployed to assist in storm response.